Man wanted for Dangerous driving in Kent

Jay Leahy is wanted in connection with reports of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and other traffic offences in the Tunbridge Wells area. He also has links to other areas of West Kent including Maidstone.

If you know where he is call 999, quoting reference 46/132316/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.