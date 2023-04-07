Man who assaulted two police officers sentenced to 8.5 years behind bars

‘Police don’t come to work to be assaulted and we will absolutely not tolerate such violence.’

The message couldn’t be any clearer after a man was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after commanding his dog to attack officers.

Sean Bell, of Banbury Road, Kenton, ordered the animal to ‘get them’ after officers turned up to the report of a domestic incident at an address in Blyth last January.

The 37-year-old also rained down punches on an officer who tried to place him in handcuffs, all while continuing to encourage his dog to attack the officers.

The dog bit the male officer numerous times, while a female officer who had come to his aid was also bitten and received puncture wounds on her leg.

Back-up arrived and Bell – who was still screaming abuse at officers – was placed under arrest, while the dog was detained with the help of members of the Force’s dog unit.

Bell was transferred to Middle Engine Lane’s custody suite, where he went on to spit at an officer.

Both officers who sustained dog bites attended the hospital and were required to have tetanus shots, while the female officer was also prescribed morphine for her injuries.

She has lasting nerve damage as a result of the ordeal.

Within 24 hours, Bell was charged with numerous offences linked to the incident – which he denied.

In November, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court found him guilty of two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, two counts of a section 18 assault with intent to avoid apprehension, and one count of common assault.

On Tuesday (April 4), he was sentenced to eight years and six months at the same court.

He was also banned from keeping pets for 18 years and the dog involved in the assault was ordered to be destroyed.

Northern Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, has today praised the actions of the officers involved and made it clear Bell’s actions were completely unacceptable.

She said: “The officers, staff and volunteers who proudly pull on their Northumbria Police uniform every day, do so because they want to keep people safe and protect our communities.

“Each and every day we are faced with potentially dangerous situations but we don’t come to work to be assaulted – and it can’t ever simply become just a part of the job.

“Sean Bell’s behaviour was completely unacceptable. As a Force filled with animal lovers, it is also distressing to see a dog used in such a way to attack our officers.

“It is important that anyone responsible for such behaviour is brought to justice, and I hope this case sends a clear message that this conduct will not be tolerated.

“I would also like to commend the bravery of the officers involved who have both swiftly returned to work, continuing their commitment to serve our communities.”

