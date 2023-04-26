Man who assisted killer of nine-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel jailed

Paul Russell has today, Wednesday 26th April, been jailed for 22 months for assisting the killer of nine-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Russell, 41, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender after admitting to giving Thomas Cashman a lift and moving his clothing following the fatal shooting at Olivia’s home in Dovecot on 22nd August last year.

The jury in the trial of Cashman was not told of Russell’s involvement or guilty plea until Cashman was convicted of murder last month.

They heard how Russell handed himself into the police when he realised Cashman had killed Olivia and not his intended target.

Today he was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 22 months in prison.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “The nation was rightly horrified by the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as a consequence of the reckless actions of Thomas Cashman on that night.

“Assisting someone to escape justice when they have committed any crime is to be condemned but particularly so when an innocent child is a victim.

“Thankfully Russell saw fit to hand himself in when he realised the enormity of what Cashman had done and that Olivia had been killed. His guilty plea at least saves Olivia’s family the agony of sitting through another trial and having once again to relive that horrific night.

“Cashman will spend at least 42 years behind bars after being convicted of Olivia’s murder. As a consequence of what he did Russell will now also spend a period of time behind bars where I hope that he will be able to reflect on his actions on that night.”