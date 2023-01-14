Saturday, January 14, 2023
Saturday, January 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Man Who Beat And Strangled Woman Sentenced
Home » Breaking » Man who beat and strangled woman sentenced

Man who beat and strangled woman sentenced

by @uknip247

.
A man who beat and strangled his former partner has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Jamson, 30, violated a court order prohibiting him from seeing the woman before assaulting her repeatedly over three days in August of last year.

On August 29, as the abuse reached a climax at an address on Wood Street in Eastwood, Jamson strangled his victim until she could no longer breathe.

When a passing driver stopped to intervene in an altercation outside the address and took the woman to safety, police were called.

Jamson was arrested later that day and responded “no comment” to all questions.

He later pleaded guilty to assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, battery, intentional strangulation, and violating a restraining order.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

“This was an appalling and prolonged display of violence from a controlling and abusive bully,” said Detective Constable Melissa Brown of Nottinghamshire Police.

“This kind of violence against women is treated with the utmost seriousness and will always be very thoroughly investigated.

“There are no excuses for this kind of behaviour, and we urge anyone who experiences it or witnesses it to call us immediately.

“I am pleased Jamson has now been held accountable for his actions and would also like to thank the brave member of the public who stopped to help the victim.

“Without her actions that day, Jamson might not have been held accountable, and our victim might have been put in even more danger.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Three Woman and Seven Year old girl shot at Church service in...

Home brands of tumble dryer may need to be modified or replaced...

London Hems Air ambulance and NPAS Helicopter called after serious incident near...

Two suspected bike thieves have been apprehended just minutes after the incident...

The Brixton O2 Academy will be closed for another three months after...

Man jailed after deliberately driving at a motorcycle and fleeing from the...

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing female from Egremont

From next month, everyone will have to pay more to apply for...

Following an accelerated misconduct hearing, a serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer...

A pensioner is likely to spend the rest of his life behind...

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing...

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Elle...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"