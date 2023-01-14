Man who beat and strangled woman sentenced

.

A man who beat and strangled his former partner has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Jamson, 30, violated a court order prohibiting him from seeing the woman before assaulting her repeatedly over three days in August of last year.

On August 29, as the abuse reached a climax at an address on Wood Street in Eastwood, Jamson strangled his victim until she could no longer breathe.

When a passing driver stopped to intervene in an altercation outside the address and took the woman to safety, police were called.

Jamson was arrested later that day and responded “no comment” to all questions.

He later pleaded guilty to assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, battery, intentional strangulation, and violating a restraining order.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

“This was an appalling and prolonged display of violence from a controlling and abusive bully,” said Detective Constable Melissa Brown of Nottinghamshire Police.

“This kind of violence against women is treated with the utmost seriousness and will always be very thoroughly investigated.

“There are no excuses for this kind of behaviour, and we urge anyone who experiences it or witnesses it to call us immediately.

“I am pleased Jamson has now been held accountable for his actions and would also like to thank the brave member of the public who stopped to help the victim.

“Without her actions that day, Jamson might not have been held accountable, and our victim might have been put in even more danger.”