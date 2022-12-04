Man who entered Limehouse Basin on Saturday night despite extensive efforts from paramedics and hospital staff pronounced dead

Police were called by LAS at 12.29am on Sunday, 4 December to Limehouse Basin Marina to reports of a person in the water.

The LAS, LFB and National Police Air Service responded, along with specialist MPS officers.

At around 1am a male was recovered from the water.

He was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital. Despite extensive efforts from paramedics and hospital staff the man was pronounced dead in the early hours of the morning.

Police are working to confirm the man’s identity and inform his next of kin.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, led by the Central East Command Unit.