Man who threatened Police with screwdriver on Chelsea bridge has died

The Met is aware of a man’s death as a result of an incident on Chelsea Bridge yesterday morning.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an independent investigation after police were called to a disturbance in Chelsea Bridge Road, SW1 at 9.03am on Saturday, 4 June. A man was said to be armed with a screwdriver and shouting at the location.

Officers arrived at the scene a short time later and confronted a man on Chelsea Bridge. Although a Taser was discharged, the officers were unable to safely detain him.

The man, who is thought to be in his early 40s, then entered the river. An immediate rescue operation was launched. The RNLI rescued the man from the water and took him to the hospital, where he died that evening.

The man’s family has been notified.

“My thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time,” Frontline Policing Commander Alexis Boon said. I express my heartfelt condolences for their tragic loss.

“Officers go to work every day to keep the public safe, so any incident in which a person is harmed as a result of contact with police is understandably concerning.”

“Our officers face some of the most difficult and challenging situations on a daily basis, and they are fully aware that their actions should be subject to public scrutiny.” Following this tragic incident, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards immediately referred it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and we will fully cooperate with them as they work to understand the full circumstances.”