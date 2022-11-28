Man with a gun is arrested by Armed Police on busy retail park in South East London

Police were called at approximately 3.30pm on Monday, 28 November to reports of a man seen in possession of a firearm while inside a car in the vicinity of Bell Green Retail Park, Sydenham

No firearm was discharged, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Armed officers attended and a man was arrested a short time later in Catford on suspicion of possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He remains in custody.

A spokesman for the Met police said:Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.