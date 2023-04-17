Man with four guns arrested after Armed standoff with Police in Surbiton

Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

by uknip247

Police were called at approximately 4.50pm on Monday, 17 April to reports of a man in possession of a firearm inside an address in Howard Road, Surbiton.

Officers, including firearms officers, have attended the address.

A man has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of firearms offences; he remains in custody.

Four firearms were recovered at the scene; these will be tested to establish whether they are live weapons.

No reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

