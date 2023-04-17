Man with four guns arrested after Armed standoff with Police in Surbiton

Police were called at approximately 4.50pm on Monday, 17 April to reports of a man in possession of a firearm inside an address in Howard Road, Surbiton.



Officers, including firearms officers, have attended the address.



A man has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of firearms offences; he remains in custody.



Four firearms were recovered at the scene; these will be tested to establish whether they are live weapons.



No reports of any shots fired or any injuries.



Enquiries into the circumstances continue.