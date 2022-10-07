Police have cordoned off two platforms at Euston station after a man was seriously injured on board a train. Officers taped off platforms 14 and 15 this afternoon, according to photos (Friday, October 7).

BTP has confirmed that a man was taken to the hospital after being injured on a train. The injuries are believed to be self-inflicted, and an investigation is underway.

According to one witness, the two platforms were cordoned off this afternoon, with an Avanti train inside. On the platform, there is also a white screen and a medical kit. An air ambulance has also been spotted near the station.

A BTP spokesperson:

Officers were called to Euston station at 11.48 a.m. today (7 October) after receiving reports of a man seriously injured on a train.

Paramedics were also called, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this point, it is believed he has self-inflicted injuries.

Officers are still on the scene investigating the full scope of what happened, and a cordon is in place on platforms fourteen and fifteen.