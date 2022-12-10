Manchester Airport Has Closed Both Runways Due To Snow.

Due to heavy snowfall, they say they have temporarily closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.”
Passengers have been advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information, with dozens of flights affected.
it comes as large areas of the country have been warned to expect severe conditions during the weekend, with snow forecast for Scotland and the southeast of England.
Temperatures are set to stay low, hitting minus 10C in isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday.
The Met Office said the conditions could lead to travel disruption, especially on Monday morning, and a small chance of some rural communities becoming cut off along with a possibility of power cuts and mobile phone coverage being affected.