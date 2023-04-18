Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Manchester City Football Club has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council to expand the Etihad Stadium’s capacity to more than 60,000 seats, in addition to investing £300 million to add more facilities, including a hotel, museum, a club shop, and a new covered fan zone

by uknip247

The plans will add 7,000 more seats and a 400-bed hotel, enhancing the fan experience and making the stadium an all-year entertainment and leisure destination.

This investment represents a significant milestone for the club as they continue to grow and attract more fans. The expansion plans reflect the club’s ambition to provide its supporters with the best possible matchday experience while embracing new revenue-generating opportunities. The addition of a hotel will increase the capacity to host events and provide accommodation for visiting fans and football teams. Similarly, the museum and club shop will provide additional opportunities for fans to engage with the club and purchase merchandise.

The club aims to ensure that the local community benefits from the expansion plans, building on the regeneration work that City Football Group, the Abu-Dhabi backed consortium that owns Manchester City, has undertaken in East Manchester since 2008. The Etihad Campus, which comprises of the club’s training ground and office headquarters, opened in 2012, transforming the area around the Etihad Stadium. The new developments will provide additional employment opportunities and encourage more visitors to the area.

The Etihad Stadium has been included in the list of 10 stadia that will host matches if the joint UK-Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 is successful. The bid has quoted a planned new capacity of 61,000, which the expansion plans will provide. The addition of the covered fan zone will also provide an all-year-round entertainment and leisure destination for Manchester City supporters and visitors alike.

