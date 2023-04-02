Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Manchester City has condemned the criminal damage to Liverpool’s team bus following Saturday’s clash between the Premier League rivals is an example of unacceptable behavior in the world of sports

Greater Manchester Police has opened an investigation over the incident which took place after City’s remarkable 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium. Luckily, no injuries were suffered, and the Liverpool bus was able to continue its journey back to Merseyside.

Manchester City issued a statement condemning the criminal damage that Liverpool’s coach has sustained, stating that “incidents of this kind are unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the individual(s) responsible.”

It’s refreshing and reassuring to see City publicly speak out against such behaviour, as it shows that the club is standing against unacceptable actions that could tarnish the sport’s reputation, they’ve owned up to the incident, and they’re taking responsibility for their fans’ actions.

City also stated that they were disappointed by the home fans’ chants that referred to the Hillsborough disaster back in 1989, which led to the death of 97 Liverpool fans.

The club added that they regret any offence that these chants may have caused, and they will continue to work with supporter groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture.

