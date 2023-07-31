Manchester Mayor Requests Independent Investigation into Alleged Custody Assaults on Women

The Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, has announced that he has asked barrister Dame Vera Baird KC, a former victims commissioner, to conduct an independent investigation into claims of women being assaulted while in police custody. The decision comes after revelations made by a Sky News investigation, which highlighted the mistreatment of three women during their time in custody with Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The allegations, which were made public through the Sky News investigation, involve unnecessary and invasive strip searches of women behind cell doors without explanation. One of the women, Zayna Iman, 38, who has waived her right to anonymity, alleges that she was drugged and sexually assaulted while in custody by GMP. Another woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes officers were heavy-handed with her because she made complaints against the force for failing to investigate allegations of sexual abuse against her sister. The third woman claims she was strip-searched when arrested for malicious communications after her partner had been held on suspicion of domestic violence against her.

In response to these serious allegations, Mayor Burnham expressed his concern and commitment to addressing the issue. He announced that Dame Vera Baird KC would be looking into the care of individuals in these cases and examining wider issues regarding custody practices in Greater Manchester. The objective of this independent investigation is to provide assurance to the public, particularly women, about their safety and the treatment they receive while in custody.

Mayor Burnham stated, “I believe this is the right response, this level, to give that reassurance to the wider public, and particularly women in Greater Manchester.” He emphasised the importance of addressing the concerns raised by the investigation and ensuring that incidents of mistreatment and assault if proven, are appropriately addressed.

A spokesperson for GMP acknowledged that the three individuals involved are unhappy with the service they received during their time in custody, and their complaints are being investigated. However, they stated that there is currently no evidence to suggest any misconduct by GMP employees or criminal offences.