The 21-year-old appeared in court on Monday 17 October charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

All three charges relate to the same complainant.

Members of the Manchester United player’s family were in the public gallery as he appeared in a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms.

Greenwood confirmed his name, date of birth and address at Monday’s hearing.

He looked at his family in the public gallery before being taken down by two dock officers on Monday.

Greenwood will appear before Manchester Crown Court on November 21.

Greenwood was detained in January and had been on bail until Saturday October 15, when he allegedly breached his bail conditions and prosecutors decided to charge him.

Greenwood has not played professional football since he was first arrested and remains suspended by Manchester United “pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

