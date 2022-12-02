Manhunt continues for fail to stop driveron Akers Way that fatal killed 14-year-old Harry Parker

Police are appealing for witnesses, following a fatal fail to stop road traffic collision on Akers Way last week in which 14-year-old Harry Parker tragically died

The incident occurred at about 8.20am last Friday (25/11), when a car was in collision with the teenager and subsequently failed to stop at the scene.

Following extensive enquiries, a woman was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Police Headquarters on 01225 694597.

Alternatively, please contact the team directly – [email protected].