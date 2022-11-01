Manhunt continues for Lambeth gunman after double murder investigation continues

*Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following an

incident in Herne Hill which resulted in the deaths of two people.*

Police were called at about 7.50pm on Sunday, 30 October to reports of

gunshots heard on Railton Road, SE24.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended along with the London

Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Two men were found injured at the location. Despite the efforts of

emergency services, the men – both aged in their 20s – were pronounced dead

at the scene.

At this early stage, detectives believe two cars were driving in the

Railton Road area when one of the cars was in collision with a moped before

further colliding with parked vehicles.

The rider of the moped died as a result of his injuries.

A man from the car involved in the collision got out of the vehicle and was

pursued by a male, armed with a firearm, from the second car. The fleeing

male was shot and he died at the scene.

The gunman returned to his car and left the scene.

Work continues to identify and inform next of kin and formal identification

awaits.

Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course.

A number of roads in the area remain closed and crime scenes are in place.

An investigation is underway by homicide detectives from the Met’s

Specialist Crime Command.

Local residents will see an enhanced police presence in the area and are

advised to speak with officers if they have any information.

At this stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

*Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove of the Central South Command Unit,

responsible for policing Lambeth and Southwark, said:*

“I am shocked and saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with the

families and friends of the two young men who have tragically lost their

lives. This incident will cause a great deal of concern throughout the

local community and across London.

“We are supporting Specialist Crime detectives, who are working at pace to

confirm the specific sequence of events and identify and arrest those

responsible.

“Local officers are on the scene and patrolling the local area to speak to

local residents, seek witnesses and provide visible reassurance. I would

urge anyone with any information however small to come forward to help

bring whoever is responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference

CAD 6166/30Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.