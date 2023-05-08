Monday, May 8, 2023
Manhunt launch for Tower Hamlets gunman and Silver Skoda Octavia that made off from the scene

Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Tower Hamlets are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information and footage to make contact.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 9onon Sunday, 7 May by a member of public to reports that a firearm had been discharged in Swaton Road, E3.

Officers found a 21-year-old man and a 66-year-old man with gunshot injuries. They were taken to hospital, where their conditions were both later assessed as not life-threatening.

Initial enquiries have identified that the victims were sat in a vehicle when they shot by a suspect who then fled the scene in a silver Skoda Octavia travelling onto Campbell Road E3.

Detective Inspector Mat Freeman of the Met’s Specialist Crime North said: “Any firearm discharge on the streets of London is cause for huge concern to members of the public, and I can assure them that we share that concern and are doing everything we possibly can to identify those responsible.

“It would have been busy with traffic and people in the area at the time. We are keen to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage or information that could help us, especially with regards this vehicle.

“The slightest fragment of information could prove crucial so please, if you have information or material that can help, make contact immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference CAD 6896/07MAY23.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111

