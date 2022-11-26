Manhunt launched after attempted rape in Ashford

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Ashford are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place at around 4.50am on Saturday 26 November 2022 in Chart Road.

A woman was walking from the roundabout towards the traffic lights when she was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her into an alleyway. She was touched inappropriately before the victim was able to get free from the suspect and leave the area safely.

The offender was described as a white man who had a medium build and was around 5 foot 9 inches tall. His hair was described as short.

Anyone who saw or heard anything, as well as those who have private CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area on that date should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/227585/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls. This page also includes details on how Kent Police is tackling offences including domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and other forms of violence.

If you have been a victim of violence and wish to report an offence, click here.