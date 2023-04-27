Manhunt launched after bus teen sex attack

Witnesses are sought after a teenage boy reported being sexually assaulted on a bus in Chatham.

The 17-year-old was travelling on the Arriva 145 bus from Chatham between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday 20 April 2023 when a man approached him.

During the incident the suspect, who appeared intoxicated, is alleged to have inappropriately touched the teenager and also made some crass remarks.

Officers are keen to talk to a woman who was also on the bus who intervened during the incident and helped the victim, resulting in the offender getting off of the bus in Arethusa Road.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 40 years old, and five feet five inches. He was described as having a round face and was bald with some hair at the sides. He was wearing jeans and a light brown coat.

Following the incident officers have carried out several enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and are now seeking witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police appeals line on 01634 792209 quoting crime reference 46/51313/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on its website.