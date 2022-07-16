At 8.10pm on Friday, 15 July, Met Police officers supported by Armed Police were called to Coston Walk, SE4, for reports of a shooting.

Officers were present, as were paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

A woman in her fifties was discovered with back wounds caused by a firearm



Paramedics treated her at the scene and she has since been airlifted to a London trauma centre.

Police are waiting for an update on her condition.

A crime scene has been established. No arrests have been made. Inquiries are still ongoing.