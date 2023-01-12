Manhunt launched after school girl is sexually assaulted aftera man exposed himself in Tunbridge Wells

The incident occurred on Friday, January 6, 2023, around 4.15pm, in a wooded area between Coniston Avenue and Woodside Road in Rusthall. The victim, a teenage girl, was walking home from school when the man allegedly stripped naked and performed an indecent act on her. The child fled the scene, and police were called.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, and of slim build. He stood between 5ft 7ins and 6ft tall, with short brown or dark hair and facial stubble. He was dressed entirely in black, with the exception of a zipped jumper.

Officers conducting the investigation have conducted house-to-house searches and are continuing to look for any privately held CCTV or footage from doorbell cameras. Residents in the surrounding roads are also asked to check any security cameras for footage from the time of the incident, which could help with the investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the West Kent Appeals Team at 01622 604100 and quote reference 46/3754/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.