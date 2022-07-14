It was reported to police shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday that the victim was approached by an unknown man on Wallington Shore Road around 8:10 a.m. While passing the Roundabout Hotel, the man inappropriately touched the victim. He then walked away from the Cob and Pen.

The victim was not injured and is being cared for by specialists.

The man was described by the victim as:

White.

He was in his forties.

Muscular physique.

He had dark hair that was cut short and a short beard.

He was dressed entirely in grey (t-shirt & trousers). The t-shirt featured a small logo on the chest, similar to a business uniform. He was wearing filthy black builders shoes and had filthy hands.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team has been patrolling the area on a regular basis.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 44220277172.