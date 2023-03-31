Friday, March 31, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023

Manhunt launched for Gang of Four after vile attack on pensioner

by uknip247
At 10.56pm on Thursday, 30 March, police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at a house in Lady Margaret Road, Southall.

Officers attended and it was reported that four men had broken into the property armed with a knife and a screwdriver. They sprayed a corrosive liquid into the face of a man who was at the address and stole a safe containing cash and jewellery. 

The man, aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital with facial injuries which were later assessed to be not life-threatening or life-changing. 

An urgent investigation is under way to trace the men and officers remain in the area. The suspects were described as being dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas and gloves. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8586/30Mar. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

