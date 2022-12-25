Manhunt launched for gunman after a 26-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured in a pub shooting in Merseyside on Christmas Eve

Merseyside Police said the victim, who was out with her sister and friends, was not targeted.

At around 11.50 p.m. on Saturday, the gunman opened fire on the front entrance of The Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, according to police.

The woman’s head had been shot.

After being taken to Arrowe Park Hospital, she died.

Four men were also injured, with one of them, a 28-year-old Beechwood resident, in critical condition.

A 22-year-old from Beechwood suffered leg injuries, a 24-year-old from Wallasey suffered a hand injury, and a 33-year-old suffered a wrist injury.

Officers said the pub was a “busy venue full of young people” and that the gunman’s actions “were totally and utterly reckless”.

Speaking at a press conference, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “Our investigation will rely heavily on information we receive from the public, and I urge members of the public and the local community who have any information which could help us, to come forward, so we can bring those responsible for this horrific murder of a young woman at Christmas to justice.

“She should have had the rest of her life ahead of her. Instead, her family can only speculate on what could have been.

“These people must be apprehended.”

Det Supt Sue Coombs added, “Her family has been informed, and today, which should be a day of celebration with friends,” they are coming to terms with this tragic loss.

“It’s very early stages of the investigation but we do not believe that the victim in this case has been targeted.

“She was out celebrating Christmas with her sister and friends during what should have been a peaceful time.

“What her family is going through right now is incomprehensible.

“At this stage of the investigation, we are trying to establish the motive and circumstances surrounding this callous shooting.

“We know that a dark-colored vehicle – possibly an A-Class Mercedes – was seen leaving the pub car park minutes later, so we are particularly interested in speaking to that male and anyone who knows anything about that vehicle.”

At The Lighthouse, evidence markers were discovered near a pub advertising board.

In a statement, The Lighthouse pub said they were “completely shocked”, adding that it was a “tragedy beyond any words”.

Wirral Council leader Janette Williamson called the shooting “despicable,” while Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle called it “heartbreaking” and urged anyone with information to contact police.

A local resident said she heard the shots but mistook them for Christmas fireworks.

The shooting came as a “complete shock” to the 77-year-old.

“My sister’s garden had been broken into,” she explained. We suspect it was people trying to get out of the pub by climbing over the wall and into her garden.”