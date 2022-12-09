Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Manhunt Launched For Hampshire Rapist
Home BREAKING Manhunt launched for Hampshire rapist

Manhunt launched for Hampshire rapist

by @uknip247

Police have described the man involved as being aged between 22 and 24, of average height and build, has blonde hair with a tuft at the front, and was wearing a grey tracksuit top. Police have been following numerous lines of enquiry since the incident on August 17.
‘If you recognise him please call the police as soon as possible. Officers continue to work hard to follow every line of enquiry to investigate this incident.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220334437 (Operation Intern),

RELATED ARTICLES

Thousands of low-income families are set to receive a £25 cash boost...

The number of far-rightextremist inmates has risen to its highest level ever...

An electrician who distributed videos of himself raping a young girl on...

Independent charity Crimestoppers have issued a £10,000 reward for information that leads...

Four men are starting sentences totalling almost 50 years, after officers from...

This January, brand new BBC Daytime series Big Little Crimes will give...

Eartha Kitt C’est Si Bon, the long anticipated feature film about entertainment...

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that troops have been training at...

Detectives are investigating a spate of reports that scammers are impersonating police...

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal road crash

An entrepreneur from Cheshire East has launched a creative and wellbeing venture...

Police have sent out a strong message after seizing almost 100 cannabis...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"