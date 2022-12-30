Manhunt launched for Lewisham street robber

At 9.30am on Thursday, 20th October, a man approached a woman, unknown to him and assaulted her.

The victim, a few minutes prior, had parked her car in an alleyway, off of Lewisham Way, SE14.

She got out of her car when the man appeared behind her. He punched her in the face, forcing her to the floor and then continued to hit her.

He stole her bag and fled the scene, heading toward New Cross Road.

The suspect is described as a male around 6ft 2ins tall, wearing a parker coat, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and a balaclava on his face.

The victim was left with several facial injuries and had to be treated at the hospital.

Anyone who has information or who knows who this man is should call 101 quoting 1684/20OCT22.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.