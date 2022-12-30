Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING Manhunt launched for Lewisham street robber

Manhunt launched for Lewisham street robber

by @uknip247

At 9.30am on Thursday, 20th October, a man approached a woman, unknown to him and assaulted her.

The victim, a few minutes prior, had parked her car in an alleyway, off of Lewisham Way, SE14.

She got out of her car when the man appeared behind her. He punched her in the face, forcing her to the floor and then continued to hit her.

He stole her bag and fled the scene, heading toward New Cross Road.

The suspect is described as a male around 6ft 2ins tall, wearing a parker coat, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and a balaclava on his face.

The victim was left with several facial injuries and had to be treated at the hospital.

Anyone who has information or who knows who this man is should call 101 quoting 1684/20OCT22.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

RELATED ARTICLES

The suspects behind a county lines drugs gang operating in Swindon which...

Officers have released images of three dogs as part of an investigation...

Identity appeal related to a stalking incident in Worthing

Two men have been arrested and charged following the seizure of weapons...

One of James Bulger’s Killers could be released from prison within weeks

Have you seen wanted Marcus Heading

Joe Murphy wanted on recall to prison

Two Pet Sheep Missing presumed Stolen from a field near Chichester

Aldi shoppers queue for hours to get hands-on Prime Energy drink

Police looking to identify two men after racist attack on staff at...

Pair jailed for multiple attacks on Hastings Social Services staff

Crawley Town Football managers step down with immediate effect

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"