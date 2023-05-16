Police in Hastings have launched an appeal to locate a 16-year-old boy in connection with an incident that occurred on Bohemia Road on Monday evening. Emergency services responded to a report of a woman being stabbed at approximately 7:50 pm on May 15. The victim, a 50-year-old local woman, was swiftly transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Following the incident, there has been an increased police presence and patrols in the Falaise area of Hastings as officers continue their investigation. Detectives are now appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Rendijs, the 16-year-old boy, to speak with him in connection with the incident.

Manhunt Launched For Sixteen-Year-Old Knifeman In Connection With Hastings Stabbing 1

Rendijs is described as a white boy with short brown hair. Sussex Police are urging anyone who sees him not to approach him directly but instead to report any sightings to the authorities. To provide information or report his whereabouts, individuals are asked to contact Sussex Police immediately by calling 999 and quoting serial number 1252 of May 15.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officers are working diligently to gather all relevant information and evidence. The public’s cooperation and assistance in locating Rendijs are crucial to the progress of the investigation. Sussex Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the 16-year-old boy to come forward promptly to aid in their efforts.

Further updates regarding the investigation will be provided by the police as they become available.