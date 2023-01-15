Sunday, January 15, 2023
Sunday, January 15, 2023

Manhunt still continues after six shot in drive by shooting

by @uknip247

Earlier today (Sunday, January 15), Superintendent Jack Rowlands, Camden and Islington Neighbourhoods Superintendent, delivered an update in Phoenix Road, Camden:

“We were called just before 1.30pm yesterday to reports of a shooting outside St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road in Camden.

“Officers were joined by paramedics and a crew from London’s Air Ambulance.

“They discovered a number of people who had been injured by shotgun pellets.

“Four women, aged 21, 41, 48, and 54, were taken to central London hospitals, where their injuries were thankfully determined to be non-life threatening.

“The 48-year-old woman has suffered potentially fatal injuries.

“Two children were also hurt.

“A 12-year-old girl was injured in the leg. She was treated in the hospital and released yesterday afternoon. She is expected to recover completely.

“A seven-year-old girl suffered more serious injuries.

“She remains in hospital in a stable but life threatening condition and our thoughts are with her and her family.

“The incident occurred as mourners gathered outside the church after a funeral.

“We believe the suspects fired a shotgun from a moving vehicle, which was a black Toyota C-HR, most likely a 2019 model or similar.

“This was a shocking occurrence.

“People came here to attend a funeral, to mourn with friends and loved ones. They were instead the victims of a senseless act of violence.

“We know it will have had a significant impact on communities across Camden and we will have a visible police presence in the local area in the coming days and weeks to provide extra reassurance.

“I can assure you that we are doing everything possible to identify and prosecute those responsible for this attack.

“The investigation is being led by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

“We have a significant number of specialist detectives and local officers working around the clock, but we also need the public’s help.

“We want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could be vitally important.

“Please contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”

