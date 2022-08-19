The Secretary of State granted Manston Airport in Kent a Development Consent Order yesterday, allowing it to reopen for freight.

The outcome is a huge victory for local campaigners who have fought for years to keep the site from being developed for housing.

A Development Consent Order granting approval for the air freight hub was granted in July 2020, but was quashed in February 2021 after a Judicial Review challenge by Ramsgate resident Jenny Dawes.

The DCO will go into effect on September 8, 2022, thanks to new approval from Transport Minister Karl McCartney MP.

RSP purchased the site for £16 million from previous owners Stone Hill Park, who had hoped to gain permission for a multi-use housing, business, and leisure development.

RSP intends to develop aviation at the site, as well as a cargo hub and related businesses. Construction will be phased over a 15-year period and will include 19 freight stands, four passenger stands for aircraft, warehousing, and fuel storage.

RSP SAYS THE AIRPORT WILL BEGIN CARGO SERVICES IN EARLY 2025.

“Today is a day to celebrate the culmination of years of campaigning,” RSP director Tony Freudmann said. I’d like to pay tribute to the extraordinary army of Manston Airport supporters who have never given up hope of seeing this historic aviation asset breathe new life.”

According to RSP, Manston will be built from the ground up to be Carbon Net Zero, providing much needed economic and employment stimulus to the area.

Along with the work required to restore Manston’s operational status, RSP says it will now accelerate its local procurement programme and collaboration with a variety of business, education, training, and local government organisations.