Many of British Airways’ flights are being considered for relocation from Heathrow Airport to Gatwick Airport

In order to increase the number of aircraft based there, the airline is considering an expansion that would see it double its operations out of London’s second-largest airport.

The airline will make the change, increasing the number of aircraft based at Gatwick from the current 14 to between 24 and 28 in the coming years. It comes after ongoing disagreements with Heathrow Airport over a number of issues in recent months led British Airways to move its operations elsewhere.

The change will allow the airline to significantly expand its presence while also diverting some routes from Terminal 5 at London Heathrow. According to a source within the airline, “Our growth will be at Gatwick rather than Heathrow for now,” the company’s future goals are crystal clear.

Due to Covid, British Airways had to leave London Gatwick for two years, but it is now fully operational again, with its own operations and a recently launched subsidiary called EuroFlyer. With up to 28 new aircraft, the carrier may now be considering a larger presence at the airport with a single runway and adding more long-haul routes by the summer.

However, given the success of EuroFlyer, British Airways may decide to focus on a short-haul expansion in order to compete with airlines like easyJet, which currently dominate traffic at Gatwick. British Airways and Heathrow have been at odds in recent months over a number of issues.

One of these, according to Simple Flying, is the airline’s opposition to airport plans to raise passenger fees from £30 to £42 per landing despite the Civil Aviation Authority’s push for a reduction to £26. While airport officials have argued that higher fees are necessary to guarantee improved and efficient facilities, the airline has argued that this is only done to benefit shareholders at the expense of travellers.

These price problems have left a bad impression on both travellers and airlines, especially since Heathrow’s summer travel chaos saw the airport cap daily passenger numbers and force airlines to cancel flights. The handling of winter travellers around Christmas will be the next significant test for both Heathrow and Gatwick after the summer. It remains to be seen if the airports will be able to handle the demand over the holiday season, which is on track to surpass pre-pandemic levels after months of disruption earlier this year.