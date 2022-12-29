Thursday, December 29, 2022
Marcus Charles Spencer, A London-born Entrepreneur And Athlete With A Diverse Background In Finance And Fitness Has Announced The Launch Of The Mastery Club, An Online Fitness Program That Helps Men And Women Achieve Their Ultimate Body Transformations
Marcus gained a strong foundation in finance through his studies at Durham University and The University of Cambridge Judge Business School. Prior to returning to academia, he founded a successful personal fitness training company in Chelsea and worked as a male model affiliated with Select Model Management in London.
In addition to his background in finance and cryptocurrency, Marcus is highly skilled in martial arts. He has a solid background in boxing and mixed martial arts and has competed at a national level in both disciplines. Marcus has also spent nearly a decade travelling to Thailand to participate in professional full-time Muay Thai training camps, working alongside world champions during full-contact training sessions.
“I’m passionate about helping people reach their fitness goals and live their best lives,” says Marcus. “The Mastery Club combines my expertise in fitness and my commitment to ongoing learning and personal development to provide a comprehensive and supportive program for people looking to transform their bodies and their lives.”
In addition to his work with The Mastery Club, Marcus is also an investor in several cryptocurrency start-ups and a co-founder of a London-based charity that offers free martial arts classes for children and food banks for the homeless.
“I believe in giving back and using my skills and resources to make a positive impact in the world,” says Marcus. “I’m excited to use The Mastery Club as a platform to not only help individuals achieve their fitness goals, but also to support charitable causes and make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

