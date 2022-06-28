“No words will ever be able to express our family’s deep sadness and loss.”

“Marcus was a much-loved son, brother, partner, father, stepfather, uncle, and son-in-law to all of us.”

“He was a wonderful father.” We are devastated. He will leave a significant void in our lives and will be greatly missed.”

The family then asked that people respect their privacy during what is still a very difficult time for them and everyone who knew Marcus.

Marcus, 40, was stabbed to death at his home in Thames Close, Charfield. Specially trained officers are assisting his family.

Grant Bradley, 46, of Kidderminster’s Blackwell Street, appeared in Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 27 June, charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance in Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, June 29.

The police investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or video footage that could assist officers who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team.

If you can assist, please dial 101 and give the operator the reference number 5222150363, or fill out our online appeals form.