Margaret Lake, also known as Mystic Meg, died at the age of 80.

For nearly 23 years, the astrologer had written daily horoscopes for the Sun.

According to the newspaper, she was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, last month with flu. She died this morning at 3:45 a.m.

Dave Shapland, her 34-year agent, told the Sun: “She was, without a doubt, Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

“Nobody could compete with Meg in that regard. Millions of people in this country and around the world followed her.

“She even became part of the English language: if a politician, a celebrity, or an ordinary person on the street is asked a difficult question, they will respond, ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’

“It demonstrates the impact she had.”

The Sun’s editor, Victoria Newton, stated: “This is heartbreaking news. We’ve lost a symbol.

“Meg, our brilliant and incomparable star, was synonymous with The Sun – she was a true legend. We adored her, as did our readers.

“Mystic Meg has been a must-read column for more than two decades, cementing her status as Britain’s most famous astrologer.

“She was a true professional whose advice helped our readers on a daily basis, as evidenced by our postbag.

“One of my favourite Meg memories is when all of the Spice Girls came to the office right when they were at the top of the charts.

“We had planned a tour for them, but all they wanted was to meet Mystic Meg!

“When Victoria Beckham is only interested in you, you know you’re a true icon.

“Goodbye, Meg. We sincerely appreciate everything you’ve done. Our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

Mystic Meg was born in Accrington, Lancashire, on July 27, 1942.

She graduated from Leeds University with a teaching diploma.

Instead of teaching, she worked as a subeditor for a women’s magazine.

She also worked as a journalist for the now-defunct News of the World magazine and wrote erotic stories.

She began her phone horoscope readings in 1989 and quickly became a household name.

She also appeared on the National Lottery TV show in the 1990s, where she used her crystal ball to predict who would win the weekly jackpot.

Her horoscopes and clairvoyant messages captured the public’s attention, and she received a large amount of correspondence, particularly from angry Manchester United fans. Mystic Meg predicted that their team would lose the FA Cup final to Everton in 1995.