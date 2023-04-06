Friday, April 7, 2023
Mark Spencer, a UK government minister, will face no further action after an investigation into claims he told a female Tory MP she had been fired because of her Muslim faith.

The ethics adviser to the Prime Minister, Sir Laurie Magnus, identified some shortcomings in Spencer’s behaviour towards Nusrat Ghani, who had claimed she was sacked in February 2020 after her religion was raised as an issue.

The investigation found no evidence that negative comments were made about Ghani’s faith or that they influenced reshuffle discussions.

Ghani said the report “notes omissions, shortcomings, inaccurate briefings and claims implied without evidence”.

