Martial arts instructor jailed following campaign of sexual abuse

A former martial arts trainer was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court to 28

years in prison today, Thursday 3 November, following a 30-year campaign of

sexual abuse against girls.

Derek Hodder, aged 66 and from Garlic Rae, Brixham, was found guilty on

Friday 10 June, of 33 counts of rape, eight of indecent or sexual assault,

four of sexual activity with a child, and three indecencies with a child.

The abuse, which spanned over three decades between 1986 and 2018, would

often take place at his home or in his vehicles and would usually start

with Hodder offering to give the girls massages which then progressed into

further sexual abuse.

The court heard that many of Hodder’s victims had come into contact with

him through a Devon martial arts club. Hodder had groomed and manipulated

the victims often buying them elaborate gifts and alcohol.

Throughout the seven-week trial, Hodder maintained his innocence stating

that all nine victims had made the claims up insisting that three of the

girls were over the age of 16 when he had had sex with them. However, the

jury found him guilty of 33 offences including multiple counts of rapes,

and he was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

The court heard seven victim personal statements which were read out in

court. One victim stated how Hodder’s abuse had left her suffering with

PTSD, anxiety, and depression. She closed her statement stating that she

was proud that she had been brave enough to come forward and break the

cycle of abuse and bring about closure.

Judge Timothy Rose said: “I am acutely aware of the dreadful impact on the

victims and have taken into account their statements- they gave an eloquent

and powerful voice to the harm caused.” The judge sentenced Hodder to 28

years, to serve a minimum of 18 years and eight months before being

considered for release on licence.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jerry Godfrey said: “This

is the outcome of a four-year investigation by specialist officers within

Torbay’s Public Protection Unit [PPU] who have worked tirelessly to ensure

that the victims received some sense of justice.

“Whilst the sentence is significant and reflects the gravity of offending,

it is not lost on me that the impact of Hodder’s horrific conduct will have

a life-long effect on all of the victims involved.

“Hodder demonstrated he is a very dangerous human being, utilising his

position within the community and taking advantage of these young girls

whose safe spaces were compromised by his predatory behaviour.

“I commend the victims for their strength of character, resolve and their

ongoing support and trust with the investigation to seek justice. I hope

that today’s sentencing can provide them with a sense of closure and

comfort that he can no longer harm them, or anyone else, in this abhorrent

way.”

Head of PPU Detective Superintendent Sharon Donald said: “Derek Ross Hodder

is a manipulative predatory paedophile who systematically groomed and

abused young girls over a 32-year period. As a sports instructor he abused

his position to satisfy his own sickening sexual desires.

“Today’s sentence recognises the pain and harm he inflicted on young

children. I hope this acts as a deterrent to potential offenders

considering similar campaigns of abuse.

“I am in awe of the incredible bravery of the victims in sharing their

painful accounts but also for their resilience and perseverance to achieve

justice and protect others from harm.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the two officers in the case, DC Gaze and Mr

Foster, who supported the victims throughout this emotive case and worked

incredibly hard to build an extremely strong body of evidence against

Hodder and to our colleagues within the witness care unit, CPS and

prosecuting counsel.

“Devon and Cornwall Police are committed to supporting survivors of rape

and serious sexual assault. I hope the outcome of this investigation shows

that time isn’t a barrier, and no matter how long ago an offence took

place, we will always fully investigate these types of crimes.

“I would urge any victims to please come forward and talk to us. We have

specially trained officers who work closely with partner organisations to

provide support to victims and witnesses through every step of the criminal

justice process, from the time of reporting right though to the trial and

beyond.”