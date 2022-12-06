Marwell wildlife have confirmed yesterday that a number of their penguins had tested positive for avian influenza

The wildlife park said unfortunately, these birds died as a result of their illness.
The Zoo are taking protective measures to ensure the remaining Avian wildlife at the Zoo remain protected from the virus.
Maxwell said;
“We are working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to ensure all necessary biosecurity measures are in place.
Marwell Zoo is open as usual, for all our day guests and for our Glow Marwell evening event. At this time, guests will be unable to access our Energy For Life: Tropical House and walkthrough aviaries so that we can help to keep our other birds safe.
Our flamingos have been brought under a covered area of their enclosure, and the penguins are off-show. We have already been taking precautions, including foot dips for guests, and these will continue to be in place while we investigate.
Thanks as always to our dedicated animal and veterinary teams for working so hard to ensure the health and well-being of our animals.