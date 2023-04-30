Masked gang carry out pub attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disorder outside The Deers Leap Pub in Penhill, Swindon.

Around 11.30pm on Friday (28/04) a group of men were approached by another group, reportedly carrying knives and wearing balaclavas.

A man in his 20s suffered a large wound to his leg and was treated in hospital for his injuries.

If you saw what happened, or can help with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230044847.