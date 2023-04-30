Sunday, April 30, 2023
Sunday, April 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Masked gang carry out pub attack

Masked gang carry out pub attack

by uknip247
Masked Gang Carry Out Pub Attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disorder outside The Deers Leap Pub in Penhill, Swindon.

Around 11.30pm on Friday (28/04) a group of men were approached by another group, reportedly carrying knives and wearing balaclavas.

A man in his 20s suffered a large wound to his leg and was treated in hospital for his injuries.

If you saw what happened, or can help with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230044847.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Six men have been jailed for a total of nearly 40 years, and two women were given suspended sentences

A 38-year-old man has been arrested as part of an ongoing rape investigation

A Birmingham man who died from stab wounds on Kings Heath High Street has been named as Ronique Thomas

A five-month-old baby was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog

Three boys have been arrested by police investigating a robbery at a shop

A detective who gives up her spare time to boost the well-being of colleagues has won recognition for her “invaluable” work

A masked man who claims to have smashed the Mayor of London’s Ulez cameras has stated that his organisation would not stop until all...

Motorbike rider airlifted after serious crash

Terrorist prisoners to be banned from taking leading roles in religious services

Grand Plaza Hotel Kensington near Earl’s Court station evacuated after a serious gas main leak

Police are worried about 14 year-old Lilia Keough who’s missing from #Kelvedon

Seven cops and one civilian were hurt in a battle between Royal Marine commandos and Gibraltar police, who used pepper spray and batons

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.