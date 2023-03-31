Friday, March 31, 2023
Masked robbers broke into a UNDER truck in Berkshire and stole £5 million from a cash depot

by uknip247
Masked Robbers Broke Into A Under Truck In Berkshire And Stole £5 Million From A Cash Depot


Masked robbers successfully smuggled themselves in under a truck and stole £5 million from a cash depot.
The daring heist took place on Wednesday morning at a high-security warehouse, where delivery vans were loaded with cash for morning drop-offs at banks and cash points.
The gang threatened employees at the Slough Trading Estate in Berkshire and bound them with cable ties before smashing their way into several vehicles.
During their escape, the thugs used angle grinders to cut their way through a metal fence, providing them with an escape route through a neighbouring property.
Although no one was injured during the robbery, the robbers, who were dressed in bulky clothing and carrying head torches, were able to flee in two vehicles.
Police would not say whether the gang was armed during the raid, which is thought to be the largest since the £53 million Securitas heist in Tonbridge, Kent, in 2006.
Thames Valley Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit is now investigating the shocking robbery.
‘I am appealing for anyone with information about this robbery to please come forward,’ said Det Supt Kevin Brown.
While I understand that this is concerning, there is no evidence of a larger threat to the public.’

