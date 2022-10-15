ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old was arrested for the alleged rape and assault of a young woman in January after images and videos were posted online.

He was also interrogated on suspicion of making death threats.

Since then, he has been released on bail.

“Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions, and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022,” a police spokesman said.

At the moment, inquiries are being conducted.”

The forward, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the start of the year.

Greenwood’s sponsorship deal with Nike was suspended and later terminated, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads in its Fifa 22 game.