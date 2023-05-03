Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Mass emergency response called to Sheppey Crossing after a man has fallen from the bridge

by uknip247
A major rescue operation is taking place at the base of the Sheppey Bridge crossing involving Police, Fire Crews, Coastguard and paramedics.

Road closure has been put in place across the old Sheppy Crossing

Officers from Kent Polcie were called just before 9am following a concern for the welfare of a man who was on the top of the crossing.

Two ambulances a fire engine and “HART” Team from South East Coast ambulance service along with the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulances have landed near to Ferry Road.

Coastguard Search and rescue teams dressed in dry suits can be seen entering the water. Doctors from the live-saving have carried out a rapid sequence induction on the grass bank with the help of Parameidcs.

A spokesman for Kent Police said Just after 9am on Wednesday 3 May 2023, Kent Police was called to a report of concern for the welfare of a man on the A249. Emergency service personnel remain on the scene.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 9.15am today (3 May) to assist SECAmb near to Sheppey Way, in Iwade, Sittingbourne. Two fire engines were sent to the scene, as well as the water safety unit.

More to follow

