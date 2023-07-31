Weather where you are

Mass Shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale Leaves Nine Women Injured and One Dead

In a tragic incident that has shocked the North Lawndale neighbourhood of Chicago, at least nine women were shot during a gathering on Sunday morning, with one victim losing her life, as reported by authorities.

The harrowing attack took place in the 1500 block of South Keeler at approximately 00.51. A group of women had gathered outside when an ominous black Jeep pulled up. Multiple individuals emerged from the vehicle, and without warning, they began firing a barrage of shots at the unsuspecting crowd.

Among the victims, a 21-year-old woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound to her face. Despite swift medical attention, she was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Another woman, aged 28, endured a horrifying ordeal, being shot eight times in the torso. She is currently in critical condition at an area hospital, fighting for her life.

Adding to the alarming toll, at least seven other women were also injured in the ruthless attack. Fortunately, they were all rushed to nearby hospitals and are reported to be in good condition, providing a small glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy.

As the gravity of the situation unfolds, Chicago authorities are faced with the challenging task of investigating the incident and bringing the perpetrators to justice. At present, no suspects have been apprehended, leaving the community on edge and yearning for answers.

Area Four detectives have taken charge of the investigation and are meticulously examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

