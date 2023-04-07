Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Massive fire at Russia’s Voronezh Aircraft Plant

Massive fire at Russia’s Voronezh Aircraft Plant

by uknip247

Residents in the Russian city of Voronezh report hearing a loud explosion near the runway of a military aircraft plant.

At the same time, the city council denies everything. They claim there have been no emergencies.

There were no requests for fire and rescue units, according to the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry in Voronezh Oblast.

The Voronezh Aircraft Plant carries out orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense, including the upkeep of the so-called Doomsday Plane, the Russian president’s flying command post.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Mortlake station has been closed and services temporarily suspended while police deal with an incident

Fire crews called to cell alight in the Segregation unit at London’s HMP Bellmarsh

Officers searching for missing David Marshall, 82, from Alton have today found a body

The Bank of England has released images of the first £10 notes with King Charles’ face on them

Police have been called to York Road in Battersea following reports of a stabbing

After a theft from a Lanarkshire garden centre, police are investigating sightings of a giant gorilla statue on motorways across England

If you were craving sausage rolls at Clapham Junction Station yesterday you were in for a surprise.

Local Policing teams from Kent Police have arrested a drunk driver following a collision on the A2 near Faversham

Police are concerned about missing Deborah George

British Transport Police officers arrested a male in #Sittingbourne yesterday after he was seen at the train station by rail enforcement officers

Police have now safely closed a scene in Mansfield Road, Carrington, after investigating a suspicious incident

Officers searching for missing Keano Byrne have found a body in Stockport

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More