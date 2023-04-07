Massive fire at Russia’s Voronezh Aircraft Plant

Residents in the Russian city of Voronezh report hearing a loud explosion near the runway of a military aircraft plant.

At the same time, the city council denies everything. They claim there have been no emergencies.

There were no requests for fire and rescue units, according to the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry in Voronezh Oblast.

The Voronezh Aircraft Plant carries out orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense, including the upkeep of the so-called Doomsday Plane, the Russian president’s flying command post.