Massive Fire Engulfs Cobbs Yard in Ash Vale, Aldershot – Surrey Fire and Rescue Service on Scene

A large-scale fire has broken out at Cobbs Yard on Station Road West in Ash Vale, Aldershot. Surrey Fire and Rescue Service has deployed an extensive response, with nine fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and two water carriers in attendance. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area while nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors as a precautionary measure. Gratitude is extended to all the personnel and partners involved in tackling the blaze.

A scene unfolded in Ash Vale, Aldershot as flames engulfed Cobbs Yard on Station Road West. The Surrey Fire and Rescue Service wasted no time in mobilizing a significant firefighting operation to combat the raging fire.

Currently, nine fire engines, including specialized equipment such as an aerial ladder platform and two water carriers, are on-site to battle the inferno. The dedicated teams of firefighters are working diligently to contain and extinguish the blaze, deploying various tactics and resources to bring the situation under control.

As a safety precaution, authorities are urging the public to avoid the immediate vicinity of Cobbs Yard. Furthermore, residents in the nearby area are advised to close their windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation and potential exposure to harmful fumes.

The fire has caused significant concern within the community, as onlookers watch anxiously and local businesses face the threat of severe damage. Firefighters are working diligently to ensure the safety of both residents and property.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations will be conducted to determine its origin. The Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, will meticulously examine the scene once the flames have been successfully extinguished.