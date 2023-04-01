Matt Hancock Cheddar Could It Get Any Cheesier - Uknip

Just when you thought Matt Hancock couldn’t get any cheesier, it has been revealed that he has hired a London advertising agency to help with the next stage of his brand-building exercise – the launch of his very own cheese brand, Matt Hancock’s Cheddar.

Mature, tangy and quintessentially British, Hancock’s eponymous dairy brand looks set to capitalise on the MP’s jungle notoriety, although whether the UK consumer is ready for Matt Hancock in their fridge remains to be seen.

Matt hired independent creative agency isobel, to come up with the cheese brand – which features Hancock’s face and the strapline “Cheese for the people”.

When probed about the branding strategy and creative execution, a spokesperson from isobel said that one of Hancock’s primary aims for launching the brand was to ‘normalise politicians’ and make them more ‘relatable’. “Everyone loves cheese so why not create a cheese brand for the people?”

The cheese, that launches nationally on Saturday April 1st will be supported by a print, social and OOH campaign – also created by isobel.

You’d be a fool not to try it…