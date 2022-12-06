Matt Lucas has stepped down from the Great British Bake Off. The actor, who took over for Sandi Toksvig in 2020, announced his departure on social media

“Farewell Bake Off!” he wrote. It’s been a fantastic experience, and I can’t think of a more enjoyable way to spend my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all of my other projects.”

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as well as Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, served as judges.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else,” he continued. I’d like to thank everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4, as well as Noelipops [Noel Fielding], Paul [Hollywood], Dame Prue [Leith], the crew, and, of course, the wonderful bakers, for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over the best of luck, and I can’t wait to watch the next series without knowing who won!” Matt xxx.”

It is unknown who will take Matt Lucas’ place. Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins hosted the first seven series. Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig hosted the show from series eight to ten after it moved from the BBC to Channel 4. Sandi was then replaced by Matt, who appeared on the show for three seasons.