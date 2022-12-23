Maurice Walters from York has been named the winner of the 2022 BBC Radio 3 Carol Competition live on air by Breakfast presenter, Petroc Trelawny

Petroc Trelawny says: “We’ve had another smashing year of entries for the Radio 3 Carol Competition in 2022. That so many people have been inspired to take part is testament to our enduring love of carols and how much they mean to us. It is also proof of how talented our BBC Radio 3 listeners are, with each of the shortlisted entries excellent examples of the richness and diversity that makes up the nation’s music-lovers. I found it near impossible to choose a favourite –so I am so glad listeners voted with such vigour.”