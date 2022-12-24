Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the British dance band Faithless, died at the age of 65

Sister Bliss, a former bandmate, said he died “peacefully in his sleep” on Friday night.

“Thank you for being a part of our musical journey. “Take care of each other, y’hear,” she wrote on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night,” the group wrote on Facebook. He was a man who influenced our lives in a variety of ways. He gave our music proper meaning and message.

“He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and approachable. Working with him was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure.” He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, a car lover, an endless talker, a beautiful person, a moral compass, and a genius.

Faithless was founded in 1995 and is best known for the trance hit Insomnia.

They have performed at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals, including Glastonbury.