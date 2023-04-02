Mayor of London makes attempts to snatch killer cop Wayne Couzens pension

Wayne Couzens, the killer of Sarah Everard, could be eligible for a £7,000-a-year police pension, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has called for the ex-officer to be denied the benefit.

Couzens, 50, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ms Everard in 2021 while working for the Met Police.

Mr Khan has successfully applied to deprive Couzens of pension payments earned while serving with the London Metropolitan Police.

However, he believes Couzens is eligible for additional payments because of his previous employment.

Couzens joined the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) in 2011 and worked there for seven years before joining the Met in 2018.

Police regulations establish a procedure for removing an officer’s pension if they are convicted of an offence that is likely to erode public trust in the service.

However, the UK Atomic Energy Authority and, ultimately, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps oversee the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, a special force that guards nuclear facilities.

Mr Khan has written to Mr Shapps, stating that only the government can prevent Couzens from receiving money from the CNC one day.

According to the letter from the mayor of London, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has issued a certificate of forfeiture for Couzens’ Met pension.

However, Mr Khan claims that the CNC portion of the pension “falls outside of the normal police pension regulations.”

“I seek your assurance that you will take all reasonable steps to ensure Couzens’ pension is revoked,” Mr Khan wrote. “This is exactly what the public would expect.”

“It would be totally unacceptable if Couzens continues to be entitled to a single penny of his pension – it would be very difficult for his victims and the wider public to comprehend,” a spokesperson for Mr Khan said.

Mr Shapps agreed that Couzens should receive no punishment, stating that his “horrible crime shocked the nation.”

He said he agreed with the CNC’s recommendation that Couzens’ benefit be revoked, and that he would seek an urgent update on the situation from the pensions administrator.

Couzens was sentenced to life in prison in September 2021 for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Ms Everard, 33, in March of that year.

He admitted to three counts of indecent exposure in February, one of which he committed four days before killing Everard.

