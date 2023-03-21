MDP celebrates White Ribbon Accreditation

The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) has become a White Ribbon Accredited organisation, demonstrating its commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

The MDP joins 18 other UK police forces to show their commitment to the national Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) policing strategy by becoming White Ribbon Accredited.

White Ribbon is the UK’s leading charity engaging with men and boys to end violence against women and girls. They aim to change attitudes and systems traditionally based around masculinity and perpetuating gender inequality – to prevent violence against women and girls before it occurs.

White Ribbon Accreditation is a nationally recognised programme for organisations that are committed to improving their workplace culture, progressing gender equality, and ending violence against women and girls.

As an Accredited organisation, the MDP will develop and deliver a comprehensive White Ribbon action plan which will form part of their overarching VAWG strategy supporting the policing VAWG national framework.

Chief Inspector McGlinchey, White Ribbon Lead for the Force said:

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people, and especially men and boys, to individually and collectively take action to change behaviours and cultures that lead to abuse and violence. As a member of a policing organisation, it is hard to believe we might be working alongside potential perpetrators. We want all our staff to know that any misogynistic and abusive behaviour is totally unacceptable and that it is safe to call it out and report it. I will wear a White Ribbon as a personal pledge and I have made the White Ribbon Promise, never to use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women and girls. I will be encouraging all our staff to do the same. As a White Ribbon Accredited organisation and by wearing our white ribbons, I hope we can encourage perpetrators to recognise their behaviour and stop, and to make our Force a safe space for everybody.

The Force has also appointed White Ribbon Ambassadors and Champions, these are volunteers who will engage with staff about calling out abusive and sexist behaviour and help promote a culture of inclusion, equality and respect.

A White Ribbon Champion for the Force is Temporary Chief Constable Melanie Dales, who said:

I am delighted the MDP has been awarded White Ribbon Accreditation and would like to thank Chief Inspector McGlinchey and his team, who have worked very hard to help us achieve this status. This has come at a particularly poignant time in policing, and I am determined to make sure our Force is free from any exclusionary, misogynistic and abusive behaviour. We are strongly committed to creating an inclusive and respectful culture where all our staff enjoy coming to work without fear of being the victims of these behaviours, and we will do everything we can to identify and remove any predators from our organisation. We have already begun to make changes to our policies and working practices, with work underway to set up our own Anti-Corruption Unit and last month we launched a Police Integrity Line via Crime Stoppers, giving staff a safe avenue to anonymously report any wrongdoing within the Force.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK said: