Medway Maritime Hospital has declared a “critical incident” due to “extremely high” occupancy levels

According to a hospital spokesperson, there is a “significant increase” in demand for services.

A&E visits are increasing, and there are “ongoing challenges” in releasing patients who are well enough to leave the hospital.

The Medway NHS Foundation Trust made the “difficult decision” to declare a critical incident in order to prioritise patient safety and allow the hospital to take additional steps to maintain patient services.

How does this affect patients?

This means, according to the Medway NHS Foundation Trust:

– In order to accommodate patients with the most urgent clinical need, some non-urgent operations and outpatient appointments must be rescheduled.

– Cancer and our other most pressing operations and appointments will be prioritised.

– Those patients whose appointments must be rescheduled are being contacted directly by our teams. Please continue to show up for your appointment if you are not contacted directly.

– If you are no longer able to attend your appointment, please contact the number on your appointment letter so that it can be reallocated to another patient.

“We understand that this may be disappointing for those patients whose appointments must be rescheduled, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” a spokesperson added.

“However, patient safety must take precedence, and we must take action to ensure that those who are more clinically urgent receive the help they require as soon as possible.”

What can you do to assist?

“Our teams continue to work exceptionally hard; and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that, despite the challenges faced and some changes to non-urgent appointments, essential services remain fully open for anyone who requires urgent medical help,” a spokesperson said.

“The public can help to reduce the pressures on our services by ensuring they only attend our ED for serious accidents and life-threatening emergencies.

“If you are ill, please visit NHS 111 online or call 111 for 24-hour advice on the best care for your needs.”